Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Several stocks came back strongly. So, Century Textiles and Industries is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 790, target of Rs 825. Maruti Suzuki is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 5,180, target of Rs 5,350.""A lot of stocks that did make a fresh low when the market broke 7,900, those are the kind of stocks that you want to get into. Sonata Software has been extremely strong. It is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 185, target of Rs 200. Reliance Industries kept on moving sideways while the market fell, that is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,055, target of Rs 1,085. CESC is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 620, target of Rs 645," he added.: Reliance Industries has acquired management control of Network18, which owns TV18 Broadcast and moneycontrol.com.