Dec 30, 2016, 11.11 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Century Textiles, Hindustan Unilever, IndusInd Bank: Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying Century Textiles, Hindustan Unilever and IndusInd Bank.

Ashwani Gujral (more)

Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " Century Textiles is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 800 and target of Rs 835. Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 817 and target of Rs 840."

" IndusInd Bank is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,190 and target of Rs 1,240," he added.
Tags  Ashwani Gujral ashwanigujral.com Century Textiles and Industries Hindustan Unilever IndusInd Bank

