Buy Ceat, JSW Energy, Motherson Sumi Systems: Sandeep Wagle

Sandeep Wagle, Founder & CEO at powermywealth.com suggests buying Ceat, JSW Energy and Motherson Sumi Systems.
Jan 06, 2017, 12.32 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Ceat, JSW Energy, Motherson Sumi Systems: Sandeep Wagle

Sandeep Wagle, Founder & CEO at powermywealth.com suggests buying Ceat, JSW Energy and Motherson Sumi Systems.

Buy Ceat, JSW Energy, Motherson Sumi Systems: Sandeep Wagle

Sandeep Wagle, Founder & CEO at powermywealth.com suggests buying Ceat, JSW Energy and Motherson Sumi Systems.

Sandeep Wagle (more)

Founder & CEO, powermywealth.com |

Sandeep Wagle, Founder & CEO at powermywealth.com told CNBC-TV18, "I would go with a buy in Ceat with a stop loss at Rs 1,188, target Rs 1,260. Buy JSW Energy with a stop loss at Rs 61, target Rs 72."

"Buy Motherson Sumi Systems with a stop loss at Rs 330 for target of Rs 348," he said.
