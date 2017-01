Buy BPCL, Havells India; sell Bajaj Finance: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " BPCL is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 54 for target of Rs 682. All oil marketing companies are doing well." Havells India is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 348 for target of Rs 370. Bajaj Finance is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 875 for target of Rs 850," he added.