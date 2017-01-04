Buy BPCL, Havells India; sell Bajaj Finance: Ashwani Gujral

Jan 04, 2017, 01.10 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying BPCL and Havells India and advises selling Bajaj Finance.
Ashwani Gujral (more)
Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com is of the view
Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com is of the view
Retail sale of oil products -- petrol, diesel, CNG
With the increased recharge limit on wallets from
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.