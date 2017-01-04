Buy BPCL, Havells India; sell Bajaj Finance: Ashwani Gujral

Jan 04, 2017, 01.10 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying BPCL and Havells India and advises selling Bajaj Finance.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying BPCL and Havells India and advises selling Bajaj Finance.

Ashwani Gujral (more)

Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " BPCL is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 54 for target of Rs 682. All oil marketing companies are doing well."

" Havells India is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 348 for target of Rs 370. Bajaj Finance is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 875 for target of Rs 850," he added.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.