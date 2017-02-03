Buy BoI, Federal Bank, Berger Paints, Akzo Nobel: Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com is of the view that one may buy Bank of India, Federal Bank, IDBI Bank, Berger Paints and Akzo Nobel India.

Mitessh Thakkar, miteshthacker.com





"Two midcap names, one is Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have a lot of financials on the buying list, mainly from the PSU bank list. I have a buy on Bank of India (BoI), it has given a swing break out, buy with a stop loss at Rs 121, look for targets of Rs 135. Also, Federal Bank which has had a swing break out. That is a buy with a stop loss below Rs 81.50, look for targets close to about Rs 90." IDBI Bank is something which is showing signals of medium-term uptrend though it is a low beta stock, it might move slowly but for the time being it can be bought with a stop loss at Rs 80 for targets of around Rs 89," he said."Two midcap names, one is Berger Paints which had a very bullish candlestick pattern there yesterday. We should see more upsides over here. So, buy with a stop loss at Rs 213, look for targets of Rs 242. Akzo Nobel India has multiple buy signals, so that is a buy with a stop loss below Rs 1,450 and I would look for the first target of Rs 1,580."

