Buy BoI, Federal Bank, Berger Paints, Akzo Nobel: Thakkar

Presented By:
Feb 03, 2017, 09.16 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com is of the view that one may buy Bank of India, Federal Bank, IDBI Bank, Berger Paints and Akzo Nobel India.
Mitessh Thakkar (more)
, miteshthacker.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
Bank of India has informed BSE that a meeting of t
Days after government ordered seeking PAN details
Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com is of the view
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.