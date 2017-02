Buy BoI, Federal Bank, Berger Paints, Akzo Nobel: Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have a lot of financials on the buying list, mainly from the PSU bank list. I have a buy on Bank of India (BoI), it has given a swing break out, buy with a stop loss at Rs 121, look for targets of Rs 135. Also, Federal Bank which has had a swing break out. That is a buy with a stop loss below Rs 81.50, look for targets close to about Rs 90." IDBI Bank is something which is showing signals of medium-term uptrend though it is a low beta stock, it might move slowly but for the time being it can be bought with a stop loss at Rs 80 for targets of around Rs 89," he said."Two midcap names, one is Berger Paints which had a very bullish candlestick pattern there yesterday. We should see more upsides over here. So, buy with a stop loss at Rs 213, look for targets of Rs 242. Akzo Nobel India has multiple buy signals, so that is a buy with a stop loss below Rs 1,450 and I would look for the first target of Rs 1,580."