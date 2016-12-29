Buy Biocon, Tata Motors, Shriram Transport: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Biocon, Tata Motors and Shriram Transport.
Dec 29, 2016, 03.38 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Biocon, Tata Motors, Shriram Transport: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Biocon, Tata Motors and Shriram Transport.

Buy Biocon, Tata Motors, Shriram Transport: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Biocon, Tata Motors and Shriram Transport.

Ashwani Gujral (more)

Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " Biocon  is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 925, target of Rs 950 and Tata Motors  with a stop loss of Rs 460, target of Rs 485."

" Shriram Transport is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 820, target of Rs 854," he said.
Tags  Ashwani Gujral ashwanigujral.com Biocon Shriram Transport Finance Corporation Tata Motors

Buy Biocon, Tata Motors, Shriram Transport: Ashwani Gujral

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.