Buy Biocon, IGL; sell Union Bank, Bharat Financial: Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Certain stocks are outperforming, Biocon
is one of them. That is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 970 and target of Rs 1,010. Indraprastha Gas
(IGL) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 900 and target of Rs 945. For a stock to be at fresh highs, when the market is down more than 10 percent, that says a lot for IGL's strength."
"Similarly, Union Bank of India
is also a sell with a stop loss of Rs 141 and target of Rs 128. Bharat Financial Inclusion
is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 646 and target of Rs 620. Just Dial
is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 385 and target of Rs 368," he added.
"The idea is to go short on individual stocks; stocks which have opened more than 1 percent lower. So, Hero MotoCorp
, Asian Paints
, Bajaj Finance
, etc, so, that kind of takes care of a large part of the market. Chances are we will drift down but there is selling clearly in large stocks."