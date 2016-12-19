Buy Biocon, IGL; sell Union Bank, Bharat Financial: Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Biocon and Indraprastha Gas and advises selling Union Bank of India, Bharat Financial Inclusion and Just Dial.
Dec 19, 2016, 10.04 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Biocon, IGL; sell Union Bank, Bharat Financial: Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Biocon and Indraprastha Gas and advises selling Union Bank of India, Bharat Financial Inclusion and Just Dial.

Buy Biocon, IGL; sell Union Bank, Bharat Financial: Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Biocon and Indraprastha Gas and advises selling Union Bank of India, Bharat Financial Inclusion and Just Dial.

Ashwani Gujral (more)

Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Certain stocks are outperforming, Biocon is one of them. That is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 970 and target of Rs 1,010. Indraprastha Gas (IGL) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 900 and target of Rs 945. For a stock to be at fresh highs, when the market is down more than 10 percent, that says a lot for IGL's strength."

"Similarly, Union Bank of India is also a sell with a stop loss of Rs 141 and target of Rs 128. Bharat Financial Inclusion  is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 646 and target of Rs 620. Just Dial is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 385 and target of Rs 368," he added.

"The idea is to go short on individual stocks; stocks which have opened more than 1 percent lower. So, Hero MotoCorp , Asian Paints , Bajaj Finance , etc, so, that kind of takes care of a large part of the market. Chances are we will drift down but there is selling clearly in large stocks."
Ashwani Gujral ashwanigujral.com Biocon Indraprastha Gas Union Bank of India Bharat Financial Inclusion Just Dial Hero Motocorp Asian Paints Bajaj Finance

Buy Biocon, IGL; sell Union Bank, Bharat Financial: Gujral

