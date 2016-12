Buy Biocon, Godrej Ind, LIC Housing; sell Divis Labs: Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have more of buy calls. Biocon apparently has given some kind of break out on the intraday charts. So, that is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 924, look for targets of Rs 980. Godrej Industries is still showing signs of continuation on the upside. So, buy now with stop loss at Rs 419 for targets of Rs 440.""I also have a buy on LIC Housing Finance . Keep a stop loss at Rs 548, look for a short target of Rs 573 on the upside. Indo Count Industries is a buy as well. Look for targets of around Rs 173.50 and trade long with a stop loss at Rs 158," he said."I have a sell call on Divis Laboratories . We did see two days of bounce back and post that bad news and the big fall and yesterday we had a continuation bearish candlestick pattern. So, apparently the downtrend is likely to resume. So sell this one, keep a stop at Rs 805 and Rs 760 is the downside target."