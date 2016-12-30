Buy Biocon, Godrej Ind, LIC Housing; sell Divis Labs: Thacker

Dec 30, 2016, 09.38 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com recommends buying Biocon, Godrej Industries, LIC Housing Finance and Indo Count Industries and advises selling Divis Labs.
Mitesh Thacker (more)
, miteshthacker.com |
