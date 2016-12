Buy BHEL, Asian Paints; stay away from Cipla: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, " Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is a buying opportunity for the day. Hindalco Industries is a complete exit. Markets now rotating out of metals. This is a very good time to get out of it." Cipla is part of the pharma sector where we don’t know what happens on a day to day basis. There is no potential here. You must stay away.""Two stocks that come up now are Maruti Suzuki and Asian Paints . Asian Paints is bouncing from intraday lows and it is probably an attractive buying idea. This may or may not work but I am not short selling today."