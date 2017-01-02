Buy Bharat Forge, BPCL; sell Yes Bank: Rahul Shah

Rahul Shah of Motilal Oswal suggests buying Bharat Forge and BPCL and advises selling Yes Bank.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Jan 02, 2017, 01.14 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Bharat Forge, BPCL; sell Yes Bank: Rahul Shah

Rahul Shah of Motilal Oswal suggests buying Bharat Forge and BPCL and advises selling Yes Bank.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Buy Bharat Forge, BPCL; sell Yes Bank: Rahul Shah

Rahul Shah of Motilal Oswal suggests buying Bharat Forge and BPCL and advises selling Yes Bank.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Rahul Shah (more)

, Motilal Oswal Financial Services |

Rahul Shah of Motilal Oswal told CNBC-TV18, " Bharat Forge has been rallying for the last couple of days and good support is at Rs 880 levels. So, my sense is longs rallied in futures plus the technicals also gives a good break out at current levels. So, I would go long in Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 910 and target of Rs 970."

"I would short Yes Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,162 for target of Rs 1,115," he said.

"We have seen OMCs recovering in last two trading sessions and again in today's session, we have seen some gains extending. So, longs creation plus the technical move up in the stocks indicates that the downside limit seems to be very realistic in OMCs. I will go long in BPCL among that with a stop loss of Rs 620 and target of Rs 655."
Tags  Rahul Shah Motilal Oswal Bharat Forge Yes Bank Bharat Petroleum Corporation

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Buy Bharat Forge, BPCL; sell Yes Bank: Rahul Shah

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.