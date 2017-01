Buy Bharat Forge, BPCL; sell Yes Bank: Rahul Shah

Rahul Shah of Motilal Oswal told CNBC-TV18, " Bharat Forge has been rallying for the last couple of days and good support is at Rs 880 levels. So, my sense is longs rallied in futures plus the technicals also gives a good break out at current levels. So, I would go long in Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 910 and target of Rs 970.""I would short Yes Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,162 for target of Rs 1,115," he said."We have seen OMCs recovering in last two trading sessions and again in today's session, we have seen some gains extending. So, longs creation plus the technical move up in the stocks indicates that the downside limit seems to be very realistic in OMCs. I will go long in BPCL among that with a stop loss of Rs 620 and target of Rs 655."