Buy Bharat Financial, Sun TV, Chennai Petroleum: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " Bharat Financial Inclusion is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 620, target of Rs 655. This one could have a good day today. Sun TV is also a buy with a stop of Rs 528, target of Rs 550. Chennai Petroleum is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 316, target of Rs 334." Chennai Petro is showing fairly strong momentum and extremely heavy volumes. So, chances are that we could see Rs 370-375 on the stock. Overall oil marketing is looking good plus it is a PSU. So, everything PSU is moving up fairly strongly. So along with NMDC, Chennai Petro is another stock that could move up," he said.