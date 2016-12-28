Buy Bharat Financial, JSW Energy, PFC: Ashwani Gujral

Dec 28, 2016, 01.55 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying Bharat Financial, JSW Energy and PFC.

Ashwani Gujral (more)

Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "The best stocks to buy are the ones which are gotten the most bashed up. So, Bharat Financial Inclusion is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 548 and target of Rs 590. JSW Energy is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 57 and target of Rs 65. Power Finance Corporation  (PFC) is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 118 and target of Rs 130."

"PFC has been sideways for last many years between Rs 85 on the downside and possibly Rs 135-140 on the upside. The day we get past Rs 140, some action will happen," he said.

"Overall in terms of the financial food chain, I think the PSU financials remain the last. One these stocks have been smashed up and hence in a pullback they are likely to perform better." 

"Stocks like Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services  or a stock like Jain Irrigation , Dewan Housing Finance - all kinds of NBFCs are likely to do well in this pullback rally. Bharat Financial could surprise people even in the pullback like it did with its fall, so that is probably the top pick in terms of trading this pullback."

"Also metals stocks have been coming down over the last couple of days. IT is in a strong uptrend and smaller IT companies like Sonata Software and Mindtree - those are the stocks you can look at." 

" Divis Laboratories is something where the US FDA is controlling everything. It is not a domestic issue that we can get a handle on. So, may be it is avoidable because if there is new information, it could collapse again. However, if you are a very long-term investor and you like to buy problems in a company like Wockhardt where their FDA problems have never been solved, you can get into that kind of a situation. So, in case you are a big long-term investor, may be you can try to buy, but overall once these pharma companies get into these situations they don't come out so easily."
