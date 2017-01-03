Buy Bharat Electronics, sell HDFC Bank: Mitesh Thacker

Jan 03, 2017, 03.10 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com is of the view that one can buy Bharat Electronics and sell HDFC Bank.
Mitesh Thacker (more)
, miteshthacker.com |
Citi believes Bharat Electronics (BEL) can deliver
Dipan Mehta, Member at BSE & NSE likes BEL, NBCC a
Parag Thakkar of HDFC Securities is of the view th
Axis Direct recommended hold rating on Bharat Elec
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.