Dec 22, 2016, 03.06 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying Berger Paints and sell BHEL and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone.
Buy Berger Paints; sell BHEL, Adani Ports: Ashwani Gujral
Ashwani Gujral (more)
Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
