Buy Berger Paints; sell BHEL, Adani Ports: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying Berger Paints and sell BHEL and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone.
Dec 22, 2016, 03.06 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Berger Paints; sell BHEL, Adani Ports: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying Berger Paints and sell BHEL and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone.

Buy Berger Paints; sell BHEL, Adani Ports: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com suggests buying Berger Paints and sell BHEL and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone.

Ashwani Gujral

Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " Berger Paints is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 194 and target of Rs 208. BHEL is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 122 and target of Rs 110."

" Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 270 and target of Rs 255," he added.
Tags  Ashwani Gujral ashwanigujral.com Berger Paints India Bharat Heavy Electricals Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone

Buy Berger Paints; sell BHEL, Adani Ports: Ashwani Gujral
