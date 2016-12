Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, " BEML was a recommendation in the morning, it is clearly showing some follow-up, so that is a buy with a stop loss at Rs 925 for targets of around Rs 980.""I have a sell in Canara Bank with a stop loss at Rs 291 and look for targets of around Rs 272. Arvind is a conditional sell if it breaks Rs 335, it is trading right there. So keep a stop loss at Rs 342 and look for targets of around Rs 320," he said.