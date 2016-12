Buy BEML, Engineers India: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, " BEML is coming out of a very attractive bullish head and shoulder pattern, so it is not just a swing trade which is what we are talking about, it is actually a positional buy. A positional buy in this down trending market is very attractive. I would suggest that people should buy it and hold it for some weeks." Engineers India has been on a roll, that small correction in it ended, it is rallying again. These stocks which keep on rallying are likely to maintain their upbeat stance. So, both are buying for me. There are lot of short sells," he said.