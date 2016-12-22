Dec 22, 2016, 09.15 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one may buy BEML and Engineers India.
Buy BEML, Engineers India: Sudarshan Sukhani
Sudarshan Sukhani (more)
Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
