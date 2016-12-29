Buy Bata, Mindtree, Castrol; sell MRF, Tata Comm: Mitesh Thacker

According to Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com, one can buy Bata India, Mindtree and Castrol India and sell MRF and Tata Communications.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Dec 29, 2016, 09.31 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Bata, Mindtree, Castrol; sell MRF, Tata Comm: Mitesh Thacker

According to Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com, one can buy Bata India, Mindtree and Castrol India and sell MRF and Tata Communications.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Buy Bata, Mindtree, Castrol; sell MRF, Tata Comm: Mitesh Thacker

According to Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com, one can buy Bata India, Mindtree and Castrol India and sell MRF and Tata Communications.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Mitesh Thacker (more)

, miteshthacker.com |

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have a mix of buy and sell ideas. Bata India does feature on that list, it had a good break out pattern yesterday. So, buy with a stop loss at Rs 425 for targets close to about Rs 460. The next buy is  Mindtree , the stock has held well in the falling market and it has broken the upside yesterday. I would buy this one with a stop loss at Rs 501, look for targets close to about Rs 530."

"Third and final buy call is in Castrol India where we have seen some reversal on the intraday charts. So, buy with a stop loss at Rs 368.50 and look for targets close to about Rs 388," he said.

"I also have two sell calls. MRF continues to be on the sell side, in fact the entire tyre pack is still looking weak. I have selected MRF, which can be sold with a stop loss at Rs 49,125 and look for targets close to about Rs 46,600. Tata Communications is a sell with a stop loss at Rs 621.50 and look for targets close to about Rs 575," he added.
Tags  Mitesh Thacker miteshthacker.com Bata India Mindtree Castrol India MRF Tata Communications

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Buy Bata, Mindtree, Castrol; sell MRF, Tata Comm: Mitesh Thacker

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.