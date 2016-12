Buy Bata, Mindtree, Castrol; sell MRF, Tata Comm: Mitesh Thacker

Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have a mix of buy and sell ideas. Bata India does feature on that list, it had a good break out pattern yesterday. So, buy with a stop loss at Rs 425 for targets close to about Rs 460. The next buy is Mindtree , the stock has held well in the falling market and it has broken the upside yesterday. I would buy this one with a stop loss at Rs 501, look for targets close to about Rs 530.""Third and final buy call is in Castrol India where we have seen some reversal on the intraday charts. So, buy with a stop loss at Rs 368.50 and look for targets close to about Rs 388," he said."I also have two sell calls. MRF continues to be on the sell side, in fact the entire tyre pack is still looking weak. I have selected MRF, which can be sold with a stop loss at Rs 49,125 and look for targets close to about Rs 46,600. Tata Communications is a sell with a stop loss at Rs 621.50 and look for targets close to about Rs 575," he added.