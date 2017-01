Buy Bata India, BPCL; sell Bharti Infratel: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have two buy ideas - Bata India and Bharat Petroleum Corporation . Bata, after a big bear market decline is bottoming out and building a basing pattern and suggesting that a significant upmove may be coming. It is just the start of that upmove. So its an investing idea and ofcourse a swing trade for the day.""BPCL had a brief correction and a resumption of the uptrend. It has a classical chart -rally, correction and now another rally hopefully," he said. Bharti Infratel is a short sell which has been a clear outperformer and is now giving a clear sign of distribution," he added.