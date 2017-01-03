Jan 03, 2017, 01.37 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one can buy Bata India and BPCL and advises selling Bharti Infratel.
Buy Bata India, BPCL; sell Bharti Infratel: Sudarshan Sukhani
Sudarshan Sukhani (more)
Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
