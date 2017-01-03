Buy Bata India, BPCL; sell Bharti Infratel: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one can buy Bata India and BPCL and advises selling Bharti Infratel.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Jan 03, 2017, 01.37 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Bata India, BPCL; sell Bharti Infratel: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one can buy Bata India and BPCL and advises selling Bharti Infratel.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Buy Bata India, BPCL; sell Bharti Infratel: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one can buy Bata India and BPCL and advises selling Bharti Infratel.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments

Sudarshan Sukhani (more)

Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "I have two buy ideas - Bata India and Bharat Petroleum Corporation . Bata, after a big bear market decline is bottoming out and building a basing pattern and suggesting that a significant upmove may be coming. It is just the start of that upmove. So its an investing idea and ofcourse a swing trade for the day."

"BPCL had a brief correction and a resumption of the uptrend. It has a classical chart -rally, correction and now another rally hopefully," he said.

" Bharti Infratel is a short sell which has been a clear outperformer and is now giving a clear sign of distribution," he added.
Tags  Sudarshan Sukhani s2analytics.com Bata India Bharat Petroleum Corporation Bharti Infratel

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Buy Bata India, BPCL; sell Bharti Infratel: Sudarshan Sukhani

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.