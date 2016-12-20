Buy Bata, Century Textiles; sell Arvind, Jubilant Food: Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "After a long time, I am so pleased to put Bata India
in my buy list. From Rs 600 to Rs 400, that terrible decline happened in the stock. Now it has stopped falling. The first of the signs of maybe green shoots are coming and let us say that we will try to buy it and see whether this base building that is going on is real and genuine and intact, but it is worth buying into. So, Bata is a buy. Rather than take intraday trades, you want to carry these positions for some time. That of course, enlarges your stop losses, but that could be worth it."
"The second buy is Century Textiles and Industries
. Again a sharp correction, a pause in the correction and perhaps a resumption of the uptrend. We will try and buy that one," he said.
"The rest are shorts sells. I do not have a sense that this market is going up. I have been explaining that I am mildly bearish. The short sells are easier. Arvind
has already broken down from support ranges repeatedly. That Rs 415 highs are now far away. It is also making a bearish patter. Jubilant Foodworks
has been a favourite short. It keeps on coming down. Chances are it will go much lower. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
for some reason has been a clear underperformer. I do not know the reason, but because it is underperforming, it is falling and is easier to sell."
"Non-banking finance companies (NBFC) are avoids because they have been outperformers earlier. So, I do not think it is easy to go and short sell outperformers. Sometimes, like M&M Finance is an easy short, but that is all. In Bajaj Finance
, I would not go short at all. It is not a buy. It is a complete stay away."