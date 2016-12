Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " Balrampur Chini is a buy with a stop loss at Rs 116 for target of Rs 128 and Rural Electrification Corporation is a sell with a stop loss at Rs 126 for target of Rs 114." Zee Entertainment is also a sell with a stop loss at Rs 435 and look for target of Rs 418," he added.