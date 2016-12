Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, " Bajaj Finance has given a buy signal couple of days earlier. It looks like the low that we have seen is a good low to work with, initially it has given some kind of support zone. The target that I have perhaps is in the region of around Rs 880; it will go there, but when I look at the structure it tells me that the downside seems to be getting over, so maybe there is a support at the lower end, but when the dips comes in those perhaps would be buying opportunities.""I would say hold it out but in case one wants to add he/she can add as well. Do have a stoploss below Rs 750, because that is the minimum stoploss that one needs to have. I think it will go to first levels of around Rs 950 then Rs 1,000 zone," he added.