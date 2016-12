Buy Bajaj Finance 750 Put, says VK Sharma

VK Sharma, Head of Business, Private Client Group at HDFC Securities told CNBC-TV18, "The pharmaceuticals, financials and even metals now look bad. In Bajaj Finance I am buying a Put because 43 percent positions have been added in the open interest (OI) and the stock has gone down 7 percent in the series. Yesterday, it went down by 3 percent. I am buying the 750 Put there at around Rs 10 with stop loss at Rs 6 and a target of around Rs 18.""Similarly in the pharma stocks, I am buying Divis Laboratories 1,100 Put at around Rs 10 and stop loss at Rs 5," he added.