Dec 23, 2016, 10.19 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
VK Sharma, Head of Business, Private Client Group at HDFC Securities is of the view that one may buy Bajaj Finance 750 Put and Divis Laboratories 1,100 Put.
Buy Bajaj Finance 750 Put, says VK Sharma
VK Sharma (more)
Head Private Broking & Wealth Management, HDFC Securities | Capital Expertise: F&O
