Buy Bajaj Finance 750 Put, says VK Sharma

VK Sharma, Head of Business, Private Client Group at HDFC Securities is of the view that one may buy Bajaj Finance 750 Put and Divis Laboratories 1,100 Put.
Dec 23, 2016, 10.19 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Bajaj Finance 750 Put, says VK Sharma

VK Sharma, Head of Business, Private Client Group at HDFC Securities is of the view that one may buy Bajaj Finance 750 Put and Divis Laboratories 1,100 Put.

VK Sharma (more)

Head Private Broking & Wealth Management, HDFC Securities | Capital Expertise: F&O

VK Sharma, Head of Business, Private Client Group at HDFC Securities told CNBC-TV18, "The pharmaceuticals, financials and even metals now look bad. In Bajaj Finance I am buying a Put because 43 percent positions have been added in the open interest (OI) and the stock has gone down 7 percent in the series. Yesterday, it went down by 3 percent. I am buying the 750 Put there at around Rs 10 with stop loss at Rs 6 and a target of around Rs 18."

"Similarly in the pharma stocks, I am buying Divis Laboratories 1,100 Put at around Rs 10 and stop loss at Rs 5," he added.
Tags  VK Sharma HDFC Securities Bajaj Finance Divis Laboratories

