Buy Bajaj Auto; prefer Eicher Motors, Maruti: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Possibly, say around Rs 2,480-2,500 people can look to buy into Bajaj Auto because the news really isn’t that bad. This was kind of known, so at lower levels may be even Bajaj Auto can be bought but since you have a choice of Eicher Motors Maruti Suzuki , etc I think those could be better stocks." UltraTech Cement is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 3,260 and target of Rs 3,420. Can Fin Homes is also a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,600 and target of Rs 1,720. Ceat is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 1,165 and target of Rs 1,100."At 10:50 hrs Bajaj Auto was quoting at Rs 2,576.00, down Rs 57.85, or 2.20 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,658.30 and an intraday low of Rs 2,573.00.