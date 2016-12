Buy Axis Bank on dips, may test Rs 500-525: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, " Axis Bank is a hold because the low that we have seen is a good low. The bar that is generated is a good bar. In fact I would say buy dips, have a stoploss below Rs 440 if you want to add. And maybe we can see levels closer between Rs 500 and Rs 525. So, that is the range I have. I think it is a buy and also add if someone wants to."At 14:55 hrs Axis Bank was quoting at Rs 468.25, down Rs 4.50, or 0.95 percent on the BSE.