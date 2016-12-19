Buy Axis Bank on dips, may test Rs 500-525: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com advises buying Axis Bank on dips.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Dec 19, 2016, 03.01 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Axis Bank on dips, may test Rs 500-525: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com advises buying Axis Bank on dips.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Buy Axis Bank on dips, may test Rs 500-525: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com advises buying Axis Bank on dips.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

| 1 Comments

Prakash Gaba (more)

Technical Analyst, prakashgaba.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, " Axis Bank is a hold because the low that we have seen is a good low. The bar that is generated is a good bar. In fact I would say buy dips, have a stoploss below Rs 440 if you want to add. And maybe we can see levels closer between Rs 500 and Rs 525. So, that is the range I have. I think it is a buy and also add if someone wants to."

At 14:55 hrs Axis Bank was quoting at Rs 468.25, down Rs 4.50, or 0.95 percent on the BSE.
Tags  Prakash Gaba prakashgaba.com Axis Bank

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Buy Axis Bank on dips, may test Rs 500-525: Prakash Gaba
Alan_Americ
anEx
New Member
1 Follower
Axis Bank

Price when posted: BSE: Rs. 467.50 NSE: Rs. 467.60

I am sure your levels will come before expiry. :)
  2 replies

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login