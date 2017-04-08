Buy Avenue Supermart on dip, target Rs 850; Capital First may hit Rs 900: Gujral

Apr 08, 2017, 02.28 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Avenue Supermart on dip with a target of Rs 850 while Capital First may hit Rs 900.
"Similarly, Capital First is in an extremely strong momentum. In this correction you are likely to find lower levels. Again looking for target of Rs 900."
"Also, Sundaram Fasteners which has been making fresh intermediate highs, any sort of 10 percent odd correction would give you great entry opportunities. Longer term investors should not try to go short or exit, one should look for opportunities in key stocks where one should try to make the best use of lower levels," he said.
