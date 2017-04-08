Buy Avenue Supermart on dip, target Rs 850; Capital First may hit Rs 900: Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Avenue Supermart on dip with a target of Rs 850 while Capital First may hit Rs 900.
Stocks Views

Apr 08, 2017, 02.28 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Avenue Supermart on dip, target Rs 850; Capital First may hit Rs 900: Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Avenue Supermart on dip with a target of Rs 850 while Capital First may hit Rs 900.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "I think on declines if you get something like Avenue Supermart , although it did very well today, it could still have more upside given the supply is very limited. So, any sort of dip on Avenue Supermart should be bought. We are looking for target of Rs 850, may be over a period of time, not immediately."

"Similarly, Capital First is in an extremely strong momentum. In this correction you are likely to find lower levels. Again looking for target of Rs 900."

"Also, Sundaram Fasteners which has been making fresh intermediate highs, any sort of 10 percent odd correction would give you great entry opportunities. Longer term investors should not try to go short or exit, one should look for opportunities in key stocks where one should try to make the best use of lower levels," he said.

