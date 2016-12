Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Good time to buy may be Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 868 and target of Rs 900. Hindalco Industries has restarted its uptrend, that is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 167 and target of Rs 181.""Tyres continue to be under pressure. Apollo Tyres is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 194 and target of Rs 180," he said.