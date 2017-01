Buy Ashok Leyland, NCC; sell Kotak Mahindra Bank: Ashwani Gujral

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " Ashok Leyland is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 79 for target of Rs 90 and NCC with a stop loss at Rs 82 for target of Rs 94." Kotak Mahindra Bank is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 703 for target of Rs 680," he added.