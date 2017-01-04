Buy Ashok Leyland, NCC; sell Kotak Mahindra Bank: Ashwani Gujral

Jan 04, 2017, 03.15 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one may buy Ashok Leyland and NCC and sell Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Ashwani Gujral (more)
Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
Sharmila Joshi of sharmilajoshi.com is of the view
Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com is of the view that o
Kunal Saraogi of Equityrush is of the view that on
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.