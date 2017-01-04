Buy Ashok Leyland, NCC; sell Kotak Mahindra Bank: Ashwani Gujral

Jan 04, 2017, 03.15 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com is of the view that one may buy Ashok Leyland and NCC and sell Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Ashwani Gujral (more)

Technical Analyst, ashwanigujral.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, " Ashok Leyland  is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 79 for target of Rs 90 and NCC with a stop loss at Rs 82 for target of Rs 94."

" Kotak Mahindra Bank  is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 703 for target of Rs 680," he added.
Tags  Ashwani Gujral ashwanigujral.com Ashok Leyland NCC Kotak Mahindra Bank

