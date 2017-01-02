Buy Arvind, sell Amara Raja Batteries: Chandan Taparia

Jan 02, 2017, 10.48 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst at Anand Rathi Securities is of the view that one can buy Arvind and sell Amara Raja Batteries.
Chandan Taparia (more)
Derivatives Analyst, Anand Rathi Financial Services | Capital Expertise: F&O
