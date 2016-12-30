Buy Arvind, Indraprastha Gas; sell Engineers India: Wagle

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com suggests buying Arvind and Indraprastha Gas and advises selling Engineers India.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Dec 30, 2016, 03.25 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Arvind, Indraprastha Gas; sell Engineers India: Wagle

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com suggests buying Arvind and Indraprastha Gas and advises selling Engineers India.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Buy Arvind, Indraprastha Gas; sell Engineers India: Wagle

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com suggests buying Arvind and Indraprastha Gas and advises selling Engineers India.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Sandeep Wagle (more)

Founder & CEO, powermywealth.com |

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com told CNBC-TV18, "Buy Arvind with a stop loss at Rs 348 for target of Rs 363 and Indraprastha Gas (IGL) with a stop loss at Rs 907 for target of Rs 939."

"Sell Engineers India with a stop loss at Rs 153 for target of Rs 144," he said.
Tags  Sandeep Wagle powermywealth.com Arvind Indraprastha Gas Engineers India

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Buy Arvind, Indraprastha Gas; sell Engineers India: Wagle

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.