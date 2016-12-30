Buy Arvind, Havells India; sell NIIT Technologies: Sandeep Wagle

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com is of the view that one can buy Arvind and Havells India and advises selling NIIT Technologies.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Dec 30, 2016, 12.25 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Arvind, Havells India; sell NIIT Technologies: Sandeep Wagle

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com is of the view that one can buy Arvind and Havells India and advises selling NIIT Technologies.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Buy Arvind, Havells India; sell NIIT Technologies: Sandeep Wagle

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com is of the view that one can buy Arvind and Havells India and advises selling NIIT Technologies.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Sandeep Wagle (more)

Founder & CEO, powermywealth.com |

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com told CNBC-TV18, "A buy in Arvind with a stop loss at Rs 345 for target of Rs 369. A buy in Havells India with a stop loss at Rs 333 for target of Rs 354. A sell in NIIT Technologies with a stop loss at Rs 427 for target of Rs 405."

"I feel there is some more upside in Hindalco Industries , may be around Rs 180-200 over the next few weeks or so. I have been bearish on Idea Cellular and Bharti Airtel . I don’t like this space at all though it has already fallen and it may not fall in a big way but there is nothing that suggests any buying in either of these stocks. So this sector is a sell on every rise as far as I am concerned," he added.
Tags  Sandeep Wagle powermywealth.com Arvind NIIT Technologies Havells India Hindalco Industries Idea Cellular Bharti Airtel

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Buy Arvind, Havells India; sell NIIT Technologies: Sandeep Wagle

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.