Buy Arvind, Havells India; sell NIIT Technologies: Sandeep Wagle

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com told CNBC-TV18, "A buy in Arvind with a stop loss at Rs 345 for target of Rs 369. A buy in Havells India with a stop loss at Rs 333 for target of Rs 354. A sell in NIIT Technologies with a stop loss at Rs 427 for target of Rs 405.""I feel there is some more upside in Hindalco Industries , may be around Rs 180-200 over the next few weeks or so. I have been bearish on Idea Cellular and Bharti Airtel . I don’t like this space at all though it has already fallen and it may not fall in a big way but there is nothing that suggests any buying in either of these stocks. So this sector is a sell on every rise as far as I am concerned," he added.