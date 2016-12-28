Buy Ambuja Cements, Infosys: Hemant Thukral

According to Hemant Thukral of Aditya Birla Money, one can go long in Ambuja Cements and Infosys.
Dec 28, 2016, 10.35 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Ambuja Cements, Infosys: Hemant Thukral

According to Hemant Thukral of Aditya Birla Money, one can go long in Ambuja Cements and Infosys.

Buy Ambuja Cements, Infosys: Hemant Thukral

According to Hemant Thukral of Aditya Birla Money, one can go long in Ambuja Cements and Infosys.

Hemant Thukral (more)

National Head- Derivative Desk, Aditya Birla Money | Capital Expertise: F&O

Hemant Thukral of Aditya Birla Money told CNBC-TV18, " We have selected two sectors where we see some follow up buying coming up in next two trading sessions. One is cement sector. We see that a lot of shorts are still open there, so you will see this sector moving up. However, we have picked up Ambuja Cements especially because it has even seen fresh longs added up yesterday; 14 percent already rolls to the next series 59 percent. These two data points are giving us confidence that within this sector, you will see Ambuja outperforming. So, one can keep a tight stop loss of Rs 197-198 and we expect the stock to test Rs 209-210 within next one or two trading sessions itself. So, it can be a good trading pick."

"The second sector we have selected is IT. That is one more sector which is seeing already good rollovers into the next series. In that, we have selected Infosys basically for two prime reasons. One, we are seeing already unwinding happening in 1,000 Call writers which were very active during the series and we are also seeing long open interest added up yesterday to the tune of 4.5 percent. So, we expect Infosys to test Rs 1,025-1,030 by tomorrow and we are keeping a tight stop loss of Rs 975 on the same," he said.

"So, both Ambuja and Infosys, we are recommending long only for two days; we are expecting some more pullback in the cement and the IT sector."
Tags  Hemant Thukral Aditya Birla Money Ambuja Cements Infosys

Buy Ambuja Cements, Infosys: Hemant Thukral

