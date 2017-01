Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, " Advanced Enzyme Technologies is just five months old chart; it still is a positive chart. The three months are more of a reactive move and even if it does come down to Rs 1740, I would say they are buying opportunities. So buy on dips and hold on for long-term. One is going to make money."At 15:08 hrs Advanced Enzyme Technologies was quoting at Rs 1,926.00, down Rs 57.75, or 2.91 percent on the BSE.