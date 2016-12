Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, "I like the chart of Adani Transmission . I have it in my portfolio and I intend to keep it for a long-term. It is not a short-term stock. It is a buy and hold for two or three years. It is a good stock."Adani Transmission ended at Rs 53.65, down Rs 0.65, or 1.20 percent on the BSE.