Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com told CNBC-TV18, " Ashok Leyland is still showing a sideways tendency. If it starts getting past Rs 80 and Rs 80.50 with some kind of strong volumes and then sustains there, I would definitely look in for a trading shot to about Rs 84-85 on the upside." Adani Power is now showing signs of re-starting an upmove. It was a very strong outperformer in the early part of December and then had a big correction but now it has again started the upmove. I would buy this one with a target of Rs 32," he said. Havells India as well has a good intraday set up, it is trading towards Rs 340 and beyond that Rs 360 can also happen. So, that can as well be bought with a stop loss just below Rs 325."