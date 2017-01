Buy ACC, Ambuja Cements, UltraTech; avoid ITC: Sudarshan Sukhani

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, " ACC Ambuja Cements and UltraTech Cement are bottoming out and suggesting that the bear market is slowly getting over. Even for short term trading, they are buying opportunities and so is the midcap cement. India Cement is also an opportunity to buy; I have long positions in India Cements." ITC has done well off-late and it is so much easier to use ITC to push up the index. However, ITC is a complete avoid inspite of the fact that it has bounced off from its lows and done very well in the last two to three days. There is nothing on the charts. Reliance Industries is a far better opportunity," he added."In NBFCs, the sense is that perhaps the bear market or the big decline is now coming to an end. LIC Housing Finance is the best of the lot. It is suggesting that a small right angled triangle - the right word is that it is a bullish pattern. That bullish pattern is coming to a completion. So, starting with LIC Housing; most NBFCs should be buying opportunities.": Reliance Industries owns Network 18 that publishes Moneycontrol.com