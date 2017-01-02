Jan 02, 2017, 11.12 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one can buy ACC, Ambuja Cements and UltraTech Cement and avoid ITC.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Buy ACC, Ambuja Cements, UltraTech; avoid ITC: Sudarshan Sukhani
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com is of the view that one can buy ACC, Ambuja Cements and UltraTech Cement and avoid ITC.
Sudarshan Sukhani (more)
Technical Analyst, s2analytics.com | Capital Expertise: Equity - Technical
Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com suggests buyin
In an interview to CNBC-TV18 Deven Choksey, MD at
According to Mitesh Thacker of miteshthacker.com,
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com is of the view tha
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.