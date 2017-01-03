Bulls Eye: Buy Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Ceat, HCC, IRB Infra

Kunal Saraogi of Equityrush is of the view that one may buy NBCC with a target of Rs 265.
The Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Jan 03, 2017, 08.35 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Bull's Eye: Buy Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Ceat, HCC, IRB Infra

Kunal Saraogi of Equityrush is of the view that one may buy NBCC with a target of Rs 265.

Bulls Eye: Buy Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Ceat, HCC, IRB Infra

Kunal Saraogi of Equityrush is of the view that one may buy NBCC with a target of Rs 265.

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and
compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.

Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.

This week, Ruchit Jain, Ashish Kyal and Kunal Saraogi battle it out for top honours.

Below their top stock picks and analysis:

Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking

Buy  Ashok Leyland with a stoploss at Rs 78 and target of Rs 86

Buy Century Textiles with a stoploss at Rs 793 and target of Rs 846

Buy  Container Corporation with a stoploss at Rs 1100 and target of Rs 1208

Buy  Bharat Forge with a stoploss at Rs 902 and target of Rs 954

Ashish Kyal of wavesstrategy.com

Buy Ceat with a stoploss at Rs 1115 and target of Rs 1235

Buy  Indiabulls Real Estate with a stoploss at Rs 70 and target of Rs 83

Buy HCC with a stoploss at Rs 37 and target of Rs 50

Buy  Tata Motors with a stoploss at Rs 467 and target of Rs 515

Kunal Saraogi of Equityrush

Buy NBCC with a stoploss at Rs 250 and target of Rs 265

Buy  IRB Infrastructure Developers with a stoploss at Rs 200 and target of Rs 210

Sell  Bank of Baroda with a stoploss at Rs 151 and target of Rs 144

Buy  Oberoi Realty with a stoploss at Rs 305 and target of Rs 320
