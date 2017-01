Bulls Eye: Buy Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Ceat, HCC, IRB Infra

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting andcompete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.This week, Ruchit Jain, Ashish Kyal and Kunal Saraogi battle it out for top honours.Below their top stock picks and analysis:Buy Ashok Leyland with a stoploss at Rs 78 and target of Rs 86Buy Century Textiles with a stoploss at Rs 793 and target of Rs 846Buy Container Corporation with a stoploss at Rs 1100 and target of Rs 1208Buy Bharat Forge with a stoploss at Rs 902 and target of Rs 954Buy Ceat with a stoploss at Rs 1115 and target of Rs 1235Buy Indiabulls Real Estate with a stoploss at Rs 70 and target of Rs 83Buy HCC with a stoploss at Rs 37 and target of Rs 50Buy Tata Motors with a stoploss at Rs 467 and target of Rs 515Buy NBCC with a stoploss at Rs 250 and target of Rs 265Buy IRB Infrastructure Developers with a stoploss at Rs 200 and target of Rs 210Sell Bank of Baroda with a stoploss at Rs 151 and target of Rs 144Buy Oberoi Realty with a stoploss at Rs 305 and target of Rs 320