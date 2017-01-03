Bulls Eye: Buy Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Ceat, HCC, IRB Infra

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and
compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.
Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.
This week, Ruchit Jain, Ashish Kyal and Kunal Saraogi battle it out for top honours.
Below their top stock picks and analysis:Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking
Buy Ashok Leyland
with a stoploss at Rs 78 and target of Rs 86
Buy Century Textiles
with a stoploss at Rs 793 and target of Rs 846
Buy Container Corporation
with a stoploss at Rs 1100 and target of Rs 1208
Buy Bharat Forge
with a stoploss at Rs 902 and target of Rs 954Ashish Kyal of wavesstrategy.com
Buy Ceat
with a stoploss at Rs 1115 and target of Rs 1235
Buy Indiabulls Real Estate
with a stoploss at Rs 70 and target of Rs 83
Buy HCC
with a stoploss at Rs 37 and target of Rs 50
Buy Tata Motors
with a stoploss at Rs 467 and target of Rs 515Kunal Saraogi of Equityrush
Buy NBCC
with a stoploss at Rs 250 and target of Rs 265
Buy IRB Infrastructure Developers
with a stoploss at Rs 200 and target of Rs 210
Sell Bank of Baroda
with a stoploss at Rs 151 and target of Rs 144
Buy Oberoi Realty
with a stoploss at Rs 305 and target of Rs 320