Bulls Eye: Buy Tata Global, Glenmark, Biocon; sell Vedanta

CNBC-TV18 brings you a brand new week of Bull's Eye. It's the popular game show where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.
Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.
This week, Vishal Malkan, Jay Thakkar and Ruchit Jain battle it out for top honours.
Below their top stock picks and analysis:Vishal Malkan of malkansview.com
Buy Jindal Steel
with a stoploss at Rs 72.5 and target of Rs 77
Buy Bharat Forge
with a stoploss at Rs 966 and target of Rs 1010
Buy Engineers India
with a stoploss at Rs 300 and target of Rs 325
Buy Biocon
with a stoploss at Rs 960 and target of Rs 1020Jay Thakkar of Sharekhan
Buy Capital First
with a stoploss at Rs 530.29 and target of Rs 578.10
Buy Tata Global Beverage
with a stoploss at Rs 121.60 and target of Rs 130.50
Buy Uflex
with a stoploss at Rs 259.20 and target of Rs 276.60
Sell Vedanta
with a stoploss at Rs 236.10 and target of Rs 221.70Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking
Buy Glenmark Pharma
with a stoploss at Rs 896 and target of Rs 990
Buy Bharat electronics
with a stoploss at Rs 1395 and target of Rs 1510
Buy KPIT Technologies
with a stoploss at Rs 133 and target of Rs 145
Buy Indo Count
with a stoploss at Rs 157 and target of Rs 173