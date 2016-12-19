Bulls Eye: Buy Tata Global, Glenmark, Biocon; sell Vedanta

Jay Thakkar of Sharekhan is of the view that one may buy Tata Global Beverage with a target of Rs 130.50.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Dec 19, 2016, 09.05 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Bull's Eye: Buy Tata Global, Glenmark, Biocon; sell Vedanta

Jay Thakkar of Sharekhan is of the view that one may buy Tata Global Beverage with a target of Rs 130.50.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Bulls Eye: Buy Tata Global, Glenmark, Biocon; sell Vedanta

Jay Thakkar of Sharekhan is of the view that one may buy Tata Global Beverage with a target of Rs 130.50.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

CNBC-TV18 brings you a brand new week of Bull's Eye. It's the popular game show where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.

Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.

This week, Vishal Malkan, Jay Thakkar and Ruchit Jain battle it out for top honours.

Below their top stock picks and analysis:

Vishal Malkan of malkansview.com

Buy Jindal Steel  with a stoploss at Rs 72.5 and target of Rs 77

Buy  Bharat Forge with a stoploss at Rs 966 and target of Rs 1010

Buy  Engineers India with a stoploss at Rs 300 and target of Rs 325

Buy  Biocon with a stoploss at Rs 960 and target of Rs 1020

Jay Thakkar of Sharekhan

Buy  Capital First with a stoploss at Rs 530.29 and target of Rs 578.10

Buy  Tata Global Beverage with a stoploss at Rs 121.60 and target of Rs 130.50

Buy  Uflex with a stoploss at Rs 259.20 and target of Rs 276.60

Sell  Vedanta with a stoploss at Rs 236.10 and target of Rs 221.70

Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking

Buy  Glenmark Pharma with a stoploss at Rs 896 and target of Rs 990

Buy  Bharat electronics with a stoploss at Rs 1395 and target of Rs 1510

Buy  KPIT Technologies with a stoploss at Rs 133 and target of Rs 145

Buy  Indo Count with a stoploss at Rs 157 and target of Rs 173
Tags  Bull's Eye Jindal Steel & Power Bharat Forge Engineers India Biocon Capital First Tata Global Beverage Uflex Vedanta Glenmark Pharma Bharat electronics KPIT Technologies Indo Count

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Bulls Eye: Buy Tata Global, Glenmark, Biocon; sell Vedanta

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login