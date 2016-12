Bulls Eye: Buy Tata Global, Glenmark, Biocon; sell Vedanta

CNBC-TV18 brings you a brand new week of Bull's Eye. It's the popular game show where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.This week, Vishal Malkan, Jay Thakkar and Ruchit Jain battle it out for top honours.Below their top stock picks and analysis:Buy Jindal Steel with a stoploss at Rs 72.5 and target of Rs 77Buy Bharat Forge with a stoploss at Rs 966 and target of Rs 1010Buy Engineers India with a stoploss at Rs 300 and target of Rs 325Buy Biocon with a stoploss at Rs 960 and target of Rs 1020Buy Capital First with a stoploss at Rs 530.29 and target of Rs 578.10Buy Tata Global Beverage with a stoploss at Rs 121.60 and target of Rs 130.50Buy Uflex with a stoploss at Rs 259.20 and target of Rs 276.60Sell Vedanta with a stoploss at Rs 236.10 and target of Rs 221.70Buy Glenmark Pharma with a stoploss at Rs 896 and target of Rs 990Buy Bharat electronics with a stoploss at Rs 1395 and target of Rs 1510Buy KPIT Technologies with a stoploss at Rs 133 and target of Rs 145Buy Indo Count with a stoploss at Rs 157 and target of Rs 173