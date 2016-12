Bulls Eye: Buy Reliance Infra, BEML, SRF; sell Ashok Leyland

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting andcompete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.This week, Vishal Malkan, Jay Thakkar and Ruchit Jain battle it out for top honours.Below their top stock picks and analysis:Buy Tech Mahindra with a stoploss at Rs 467 and target of Rs 495Buy L&T Finance with a stoploss at Rs 81 and target of Rs 89Buy Jain Irrigation with a stoploss at Rs 81 and target of Rs 88Buy Reliance Infrastructure with a stoploss at Rs 475 and target of Rs 510Buy BEML with a stoploss at Rs 936 and target of Rs 1001Buy Pidilite Industries with a stoploss at Rs 579 and target of Rs 612Sell Strides Shasun with a stoploss at Rs 1069 and target of Rs 1005Sell Torrent Power with a stoploss at Rs 176 and target of Rs 169Sell Ashok Leyland with a stoploss at Rs 79.10 and target of Rs 74.90Buy Mindtree with a stoploss at Rs 484.90 and target of Rs 510Buy SRF with a stoploss at Rs 1449.40 and target of Rs 1536.70Buy Arvind with a stoploss at Rs 333.80 and target of Rs 353.10