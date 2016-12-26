Bulls Eye: Buy IOC, Voltas, DHFL, UPL; sell DLF, Colgate

CNBC-TV18 brings you a brand new week of Bull's Eye. It's the popular game show where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.
Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.
This week, Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Rakesh Bansal and Sameet Chavan battle it out for top honours.
Below their top stock picks and analysis:Gaurav Ratnaparkhi of Sharekhan
Buy Century Textiles
with a stoploss at Rs 757 and target of Rs 809
Buy Dewan Housing
with a stoploss at Rs 229 and target of Rs 245
Buy UPL
with a stoploss at Rs 613 and target of Rs 654
Buy LIC Housing Finance
with a stoploss at Rs 529 and target of Rs 568Rakesh Bansal of RK Global
Buy IOC
with a stoploss at Rs 299 and target of Rs 329
Sell Colgate Palmolive
with a stoploss at Rs 920 and target of Rs 870
Sell DLF
with a stoploss at Rs 118.5 and target of Rs 107
Sell HDIL
with a stoploss at Rs 60 and target of Rs 55Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking
Buy Voltas
with a stoploss at Rs 309 and target of Rs 336
Buy Reliance Capital
with a stoploss at Rs 430 and target of Rs 470
Buy KPIT Technologies
with a stoploss at Rs 133 and target of Rs 145
Buy Balrampur Chini
with a stoploss at Rs 115 and target of Rs 131