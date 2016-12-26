Bulls Eye: Buy IOC, Voltas, DHFL, UPL; sell DLF, Colgate

Rakesh Bansal of RK Global is of the view that one may buy IOC with a target of Rs 329.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Dec 26, 2016, 09.17 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Bull's Eye: Buy IOC, Voltas, DHFL, UPL; sell DLF, Colgate

Rakesh Bansal of RK Global is of the view that one may buy IOC with a target of Rs 329.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Bulls Eye: Buy IOC, Voltas, DHFL, UPL; sell DLF, Colgate

Rakesh Bansal of RK Global is of the view that one may buy IOC with a target of Rs 329.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

CNBC-TV18 brings you a brand new week of Bull's Eye. It's the popular game show where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.

Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.

This week, Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Rakesh Bansal and Sameet Chavan battle it out for top honours.

Below their top stock picks and analysis:

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi of Sharekhan

Buy  Century Textiles with a stoploss at Rs 757 and target of Rs 809

Buy Dewan Housing  with a stoploss at Rs 229 and target of Rs 245

Buy UPL with a stoploss at Rs 613 and target of Rs 654

Buy  LIC Housing Finance with a stoploss at Rs 529 and target of Rs 568

Rakesh Bansal of RK Global

Buy IOC with a stoploss at Rs 299 and target of Rs 329

Sell  Colgate Palmolive with a stoploss at Rs 920 and target of Rs 870

Sell DLF with a stoploss at Rs 118.5 and target of Rs 107

Sell HDIL with a stoploss at Rs 60 and target of Rs 55

Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking

Buy Voltas with a stoploss at Rs 309 and target of Rs 336

Buy  Reliance Capital with a stoploss at Rs 430 and target of Rs 470

Buy KPIT Technologies with a stoploss at Rs 133 and target of Rs 145

Buy  Balrampur Chini with a stoploss at Rs 115 and target of Rs 131
Tags  Bull's Eye Gaurav Ratnaparkhi Sharekhan Rakesh Bansal RK Global Sameet Chavan Angel Broking Century Textiles and Industries Dewan Housing Finance Corporation UPL LIC Housing Finance Indian Oil Corporation Colgate Palmolive (India) DLF Housing Development and Infrastructure Voltas Reliance Capital KPIT Technologies Balrampur Chini Mills

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Bulls Eye: Buy IOC, Voltas, DHFL, UPL; sell DLF, Colgate

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login