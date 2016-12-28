Bulls Eye: Buy IOC, Britannia, BEML, Bata, Bharat Forge, DHFL

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.
Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.
This week, Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Rakesh Bansal and Sameet Chavan battle it out for top honours.
Below their top stock picks and analysis:Gaurav Ratnaparkhi of Sharekhan
Buy M&M Financial
with a stoploss at Rs 249 and target of Rs 268
Buy DHFL
with a stoploss at Rs 232 and target of Rs 249.50
Buy SRF
with a stoploss at Rs 1477 and target of Rs 1585
Buy Exide Industries
with a stoploss at Rs 172.80 and target of Rs 184Rakesh Bansal of RK Global
Buy IOC
with a stoploss at Rs 306.9 and target of Rs 328
Buy MTNL
with a stoploss at Rs 17.9 and target of Rs 23
Buy BEML
with a stoploss at Rs 935 and target of Rs 1043
Buy Bata India
with a stoploss at Rs 416 and target of Rs 444Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking
Buy Exide Industries
with a stoploss at Rs 172 and target of Rs 190
Buy Britannia Industries
with a stoploss at Rs 2747 and target of Rs 3030
Buy Bharat Forge
with a stoploss at Rs 885 and target of Rs 944
Buy Jubilant Foodworks
with a stoploss at Rs 783 and target of Rs 878