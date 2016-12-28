Bulls Eye: Buy IOC, Britannia, BEML, Bata, Bharat Forge, DHFL

Rakesh Bansal of RK Global is of the view that one may buy IOC with a target of Rs 328.
Dec 28, 2016, 08.20 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Bull's Eye: Buy IOC, Britannia, BEML, Bata, Bharat Forge, DHFL

Rakesh Bansal of RK Global is of the view that one may buy IOC with a target of Rs 328.

Bulls Eye: Buy IOC, Britannia, BEML, Bata, Bharat Forge, DHFL

Rakesh Bansal of RK Global is of the view that one may buy IOC with a target of Rs 328.

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.

Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.

This week, Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Rakesh Bansal and Sameet Chavan battle it out for top honours.

Below their top stock picks and analysis:

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi of Sharekhan

Buy M&M Financial  with a stoploss at Rs 249 and target of Rs 268

Buy DHFL with a stoploss at Rs 232 and target of Rs 249.50

Buy SRF with a stoploss at Rs 1477 and target of Rs 1585

Buy  Exide Industries with a stoploss at Rs 172.80 and target of Rs 184

Rakesh Bansal of RK Global

Buy IOC with a stoploss at Rs 306.9 and target of Rs 328

Buy MTNL with a stoploss at Rs 17.9 and target of Rs 23

Buy BEML with a stoploss at Rs 935 and target of Rs 1043

Buy  Bata India with a stoploss at Rs 416 and target of Rs 444

Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking

Buy  Exide Industries with a stoploss at Rs 172 and target of Rs 190

Buy  Britannia Industries with a stoploss at Rs 2747 and target of Rs 3030

Buy  Bharat Forge with a stoploss at Rs 885 and target of Rs 944

Buy  Jubilant Foodworks with a stoploss at Rs 783 and target of Rs 878
