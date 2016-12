Bulls Eye: Buy IOC, Britannia, BEML, Bata, Bharat Forge, DHFL

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.This week, Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Rakesh Bansal and Sameet Chavan battle it out for top honours.Below their top stock picks and analysis:Buy M&M Financial with a stoploss at Rs 249 and target of Rs 268Buy DHFL with a stoploss at Rs 232 and target of Rs 249.50Buy SRF with a stoploss at Rs 1477 and target of Rs 1585Buy Exide Industries with a stoploss at Rs 172.80 and target of Rs 184Buy IOC with a stoploss at Rs 306.9 and target of Rs 328Buy MTNL with a stoploss at Rs 17.9 and target of Rs 23Buy BEML with a stoploss at Rs 935 and target of Rs 1043Buy Bata India with a stoploss at Rs 416 and target of Rs 444Buy Exide Industries with a stoploss at Rs 172 and target of Rs 190Buy Britannia Industries with a stoploss at Rs 2747 and target of Rs 3030Buy Bharat Forge with a stoploss at Rs 885 and target of Rs 944Buy Jubilant Foodworks with a stoploss at Rs 783 and target of Rs 878