Bulls Eye: Buy IOC, Bata, Exide, Berger Paints, BEML, JK Tyres

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.This week, Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Rakesh Bansal and Sameet Chavan battle it out for top honours.Below their top stock picks and analysis:Buy Indiabulls Housing Finance with a stoploss at Rs 630 and target of Rs 673Buy Berger Paints with a stoploss at Rs 199 and target of Rs 214.50Buy JK Tyre with a stoploss at Rs 109 and target of Rs 116.40Sell Indraprastha GAs January Future with a stoploss at Rs 910 and target of Rs 852Buy IOC with a stoploss at Rs 306.9 and target of Rs 328Buy Bata India with a stoploss at Rs 416 and target of Rs 444Buy CESC with a stoploss at Rs 609 and target of Rs 670Buy Mindtree with a stoploss at Rs 478 and target of Rs 560Buy Exide Industries with a stoploss at Rs 172 and target of Rs 190Buy Britannia Industries with a stoploss at Rs 2747 and target of Rs 3030Buy Bata India with a stoploss at Rs 424 and target of Rs 464Buy BEML with a stoploss at Rs 951 and target of Rs 1024