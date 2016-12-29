Bulls Eye: Buy IOC, Bata, Exide, Berger Paints, BEML, JK Tyres

Rakesh Bansal of RK Global is of the view that one may buy IOC with a target of Rs 328.
Dec 29, 2016, 09.40 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Bull's Eye: Buy IOC, Bata, Exide, Berger Paints, BEML, JK Tyres

Rakesh Bansal of RK Global is of the view that one may buy IOC with a target of Rs 328.

Bulls Eye: Buy IOC, Bata, Exide, Berger Paints, BEML, JK Tyres

Rakesh Bansal of RK Global is of the view that one may buy IOC with a target of Rs 328.

| 2 Comments
Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.

Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.

This week, Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Rakesh Bansal and Sameet Chavan battle it out for top honours.

Below their top stock picks and analysis:

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi of Sharekhan

Buy  Indiabulls Housing Finance with a stoploss at Rs 630 and target of Rs 673

Buy  Berger Paints with a stoploss at Rs 199 and target of Rs 214.50

Buy  JK Tyre  with a stoploss at Rs 109 and target of Rs 116.40

Sell  Indraprastha GAs January Future with a stoploss at Rs 910 and target of Rs 852

Rakesh Bansal of RK Global

Buy IOC with a stoploss at Rs 306.9 and target of Rs 328

Buy  Bata India with a stoploss at Rs 416 and target of Rs 444

Buy CESC with a stoploss at Rs 609 and target of Rs 670

Buy Mindtree with a stoploss at Rs 478 and target of Rs 560

Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking

Buy  Exide Industries with a stoploss at Rs 172 and target of Rs 190

Buy  Britannia Industries with a stoploss at Rs 2747 and target of Rs 3030

Buy  Bata India with a stoploss at Rs 424 and target of Rs 464

Buy BEML with a stoploss at Rs 951 and target of Rs 1024
rahul4567
New Member
1 Follower
Berger Paints

Price when posted: BSE: Rs. 209.55 NSE: Rs. 209.40

Keep buying in bulk
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.