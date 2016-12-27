Bulls Eye: Buy IndusInd Bank, Exide, BEML; sell IRB Infra

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi of Sharekhan is of the view that one may sell IRB Infrastructure Future with a target of Rs 180.50.
Dec 27, 2016, 08.56 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Bull's Eye: Buy IndusInd Bank, Exide, BEML; sell IRB Infra

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi of Sharekhan is of the view that one may sell IRB Infrastructure Future with a target of Rs 180.50.

Bulls Eye: Buy IndusInd Bank, Exide, BEML; sell IRB Infra

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi of Sharekhan is of the view that one may sell IRB Infrastructure Future with a target of Rs 180.50.

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.

Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.

This week, Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Rakesh Bansal and Sameet Chavan battle it out for top honours.

Below their top stock picks and analysis:

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi of Sharekhan

Sell  IRB Infrastructure Future with a stoploss at Rs 193.60 and target of Rs 180.50

Sell  Arvind Future with a stoploss at Rs 335.50 and target of Rs 313

Buy  Indian Hotels with a stoploss at Rs 94.50 and target of Rs 100.80

Buy  IndusInd Bank with a stoploss at Rs 1036 and target of Rs 1104

Rakesh Bansal of RK Global

Sell  Colgate Palmolive with a stoploss at Rs 920 and target of Rs 870

Sell  Indiabulls Housing Finance Future with a stoploss at Rs 645 and target of Rs 610

Sell  India Cement Future with a stoploss at Rs 115 and target of Rs 97

Sell  Reliance Industries Future with a stoploss at Rs 1069 and target of Rs 1020

Disclosure: Reliance Industries owns Network 18 that publishes Moneycontrol.com.

Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking

Buy BEML with a stoploss at Rs 927 and target of Rs 1024

Buy  Exide Industries with a stoploss at Rs 169 and target of Rs 182

Buy  KPIT Technologies with a stoploss at Rs 132 and target of Rs 144

Buy  Federal Bank with a stoploss at Rs 60.70 and target of Rs 69
