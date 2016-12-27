Bulls Eye: Buy IndusInd Bank, Exide, BEML; sell IRB Infra

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.
Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.
This week, Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Rakesh Bansal and Sameet Chavan battle it out for top honours.
Below their top stock picks and analysis:Gaurav Ratnaparkhi of Sharekhan
Sell IRB Infrastructure Future
with a stoploss at Rs 193.60 and target of Rs 180.50
Sell Arvind Future
with a stoploss at Rs 335.50 and target of Rs 313
Buy Indian Hotels
with a stoploss at Rs 94.50 and target of Rs 100.80
Buy IndusInd Bank
with a stoploss at Rs 1036 and target of Rs 1104Rakesh Bansal of RK Global
Sell Colgate Palmolive
with a stoploss at Rs 920 and target of Rs 870
Sell Indiabulls Housing Finance Future
with a stoploss at Rs 645 and target of Rs 610
Sell India Cement Future
with a stoploss at Rs 115 and target of Rs 97
Sell Reliance Industries Future
with a stoploss at Rs 1069 and target of Rs 1020Disclosure: Reliance Industries owns Network 18 that publishes Moneycontrol.co
m.Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking
Buy BEML
with a stoploss at Rs 927 and target of Rs 1024
Buy Exide Industries
with a stoploss at Rs 169 and target of Rs 182
Buy KPIT Technologies
with a stoploss at Rs 132 and target of Rs 144
Buy Federal Bank
with a stoploss at Rs 60.70 and target of Rs 69