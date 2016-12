Bulls Eye: Buy IndusInd Bank, Exide, BEML; sell IRB Infra

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.This week, Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Rakesh Bansal and Sameet Chavan battle it out for top honours.Below their top stock picks and analysis:Sell IRB Infrastructure Future with a stoploss at Rs 193.60 and target of Rs 180.50Sell Arvind Future with a stoploss at Rs 335.50 and target of Rs 313Buy Indian Hotels with a stoploss at Rs 94.50 and target of Rs 100.80Buy IndusInd Bank with a stoploss at Rs 1036 and target of Rs 1104Sell Colgate Palmolive with a stoploss at Rs 920 and target of Rs 870Sell Indiabulls Housing Finance Future with a stoploss at Rs 645 and target of Rs 610Sell India Cement Future with a stoploss at Rs 115 and target of Rs 97Sell Reliance Industries Future with a stoploss at Rs 1069 and target of Rs 1020Reliance Industries owns Network 18 that publishes Moneycontrol.com.Buy BEML with a stoploss at Rs 927 and target of Rs 1024Buy Exide Industries with a stoploss at Rs 169 and target of Rs 182Buy KPIT Technologies with a stoploss at Rs 132 and target of Rs 144Buy Federal Bank with a stoploss at Rs 60.70 and target of Rs 69