Bulls Eye: Buy HPCL, Ceat, Gail, Bata, Tata Chem, Arvind, IGL

Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking is of the view that one may buy Adani Enterprises with a target of Rs 85.
Jan 02, 2017, 08.45 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Bull's Eye: Buy HPCL, Ceat, Gail, Bata, Tata Chem, Arvind, IGL

Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking is of the view that one may buy Adani Enterprises with a target of Rs 85.

Bulls Eye: Buy HPCL, Ceat, Gail, Bata, Tata Chem, Arvind, IGL

Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking is of the view that one may buy Adani Enterprises with a target of Rs 85.

CNBC-TV18 brings you a brand new week of Bull's Eye. It's the popular game show where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.

Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.

This week, Ruchit Jain, Ashish Kyal and Kunal Saraogi battle it out for top honours.

Below their top stock picks and analysis:

Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking

Buy  Gail India with a stoploss at Rs 427 and target of Rs 455

Buy  Adani Enterprises with a stoploss at Rs 73 and target of Rs 85

Buy  Tata Chemicals with a stoploss at Rs 486 and target of Rs 524

Buy Arvind with a stoploss at Rs 339 and target of Rs 374

Ashish Kyal of wavesstrategy.com

Buy Arvind with a stoploss at Rs 335 and target of Rs 383

Buy  Bata India with a stoploss at Rs 435 and target of Rs 475

Buy Ceat with a stoploss at Rs 1115 and target of Rs 1235

Buy  Dalmia Bharat Sugar with a stoploss at Rs 130 and target of Rs 151

Kunal Saraogi of Equityrush

Buy  Indrtaprastha Gas (IGL) with a stoploss at Rs 911 and target of Rs 945

Buy  Adani Enterprises with a stoploss at Rs 75 and target of Rs 80

Buy HPCL with a stoploss at Rs 435 and target of Rs 455

Buy  Jain Irrigation with a stoploss at Rs 86 and target of Rs 93
