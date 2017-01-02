Bulls Eye: Buy HPCL, Ceat, Gail, Bata, Tata Chem, Arvind, IGL

CNBC-TV18 brings you a brand new week of Bull's Eye. It's the popular game show where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.
Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.
This week, Ruchit Jain, Ashish Kyal and Kunal Saraogi battle it out for top honours.
Below their top stock picks and analysis:Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking
Buy Gail India
with a stoploss at Rs 427 and target of Rs 455
Buy Adani Enterprises
with a stoploss at Rs 73 and target of Rs 85
Buy Tata Chemicals
with a stoploss at Rs 486 and target of Rs 524
Buy Arvind
with a stoploss at Rs 339 and target of Rs 374Ashish Kyal of wavesstrategy.com
Buy Arvind
with a stoploss at Rs 335 and target of Rs 383
Buy Bata India
with a stoploss at Rs 435 and target of Rs 475
Buy Ceat
with a stoploss at Rs 1115 and target of Rs 1235
Buy Dalmia Bharat Sugar
with a stoploss at Rs 130 and target of Rs 151Kunal Saraogi of Equityrush
Buy Indrtaprastha Gas
(IGL) with a stoploss at Rs 911 and target of Rs 945
Buy Adani Enterprises
with a stoploss at Rs 75 and target of Rs 80
Buy HPCL
with a stoploss at Rs 435 and target of Rs 455
Buy Jain Irrigation
with a stoploss at Rs 86 and target of Rs 93