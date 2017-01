Bulls Eye: Buy HPCL, Ceat, Gail, Bata, Tata Chem, Arvind, IGL

CNBC-TV18 brings you a brand new week of Bull's Eye. It's the popular game show where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.This week, Ruchit Jain, Ashish Kyal and Kunal Saraogi battle it out for top honours.Below their top stock picks and analysis:Buy Gail India with a stoploss at Rs 427 and target of Rs 455Buy Adani Enterprises with a stoploss at Rs 73 and target of Rs 85Buy Tata Chemicals with a stoploss at Rs 486 and target of Rs 524Buy Arvind with a stoploss at Rs 339 and target of Rs 374Buy Arvind with a stoploss at Rs 335 and target of Rs 383Buy Bata India with a stoploss at Rs 435 and target of Rs 475Buy Ceat with a stoploss at Rs 1115 and target of Rs 1235Buy Dalmia Bharat Sugar with a stoploss at Rs 130 and target of Rs 151Buy Indrtaprastha Gas (IGL) with a stoploss at Rs 911 and target of Rs 945Buy Adani Enterprises with a stoploss at Rs 75 and target of Rs 80Buy HPCL with a stoploss at Rs 435 and target of Rs 455Buy Jain Irrigation with a stoploss at Rs 86 and target of Rs 93