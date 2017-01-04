Bulls Eye: Buy Godrej Industries, Sintex, Bata, Tata Chem, BEL

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.
Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.
This week, Ruchit Jain, Ashish Kyal and Kunal Saraogi battle it out for top honours.
Below their top stock picks and analysis:Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking
Buy Adani Enterprises
with a stoploss at Rs 73 and target of Rs 85
Buy Fortis Healthcare
with a stoploss at Rs 181 and target of Rs 199
Buy Bharat Electronics
(BEL) with a stoploss at Rs 1385 and target of Rs 1504
Buy Tata Chemicals
with a stoploss at Rs 499 and target of Rs 524Ashish Kyal of wavesstrategy.com
Buy Bharat Financial
with a stoploss at Rs 590 and target of Rs 675
Buy Century Textiles
with a stoploss at Rs 800 and target of Rs 900
Buy Aban Offshore
with a stoploss at Rs 227 and target of Rs 260
Buy Godrej Industries
with a stoploss at Rs 415 and target of Rs 465Kunal Saraogi of Equityrush
Buy Sintex Industries
with a stoploss at Rs 78 and target of Rs 84
Buy Century Textiles
with a stoploss at Rs 835 and target of Rs 860
Buy Bata India
with a stoploss at Rs 455 and target of Rs 470
Buy Bharat Electronics
(BEL) with a stoploss at Rs 1400 and target of Rs 1450