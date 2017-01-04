Bulls Eye: Buy Godrej Industries, Sintex, Bata, Tata Chem, BEL

Kunal Saraogi of Equityrush is of the view that one may buy Sintex Industries with a target of Rs 84.
Jan 04, 2017, 08.47 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Bull's Eye: Buy Godrej Industries, Sintex, Bata, Tata Chem, BEL

Kunal Saraogi of Equityrush is of the view that one may buy Sintex Industries with a target of Rs 84.

Bulls Eye: Buy Godrej Industries, Sintex, Bata, Tata Chem, BEL

Kunal Saraogi of Equityrush is of the view that one may buy Sintex Industries with a target of Rs 84.

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.

Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.

This week, Ruchit Jain, Ashish Kyal and Kunal Saraogi battle it out for top honours.

Below their top stock picks and analysis:

Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking

Buy  Adani Enterprises with a stoploss at Rs 73 and target of Rs 85

Buy  Fortis Healthcare with a stoploss at Rs 181 and target of Rs 199

Buy  Bharat Electronics (BEL) with a stoploss at Rs 1385 and target of Rs 1504

Buy  Tata Chemicals with a stoploss at Rs 499 and target of Rs 524

Ashish Kyal of wavesstrategy.com

Buy  Bharat Financial with a stoploss at Rs 590 and target of Rs 675

Buy  Century Textiles with a stoploss at Rs 800 and target of Rs 900

Buy Aban Offshore with a stoploss at Rs 227 and target of Rs 260

Buy  Godrej Industries with a stoploss at Rs 415 and target of Rs 465

Kunal Saraogi of Equityrush

Buy  Sintex Industries with a stoploss at Rs 78 and target of Rs 84

Buy  Century Textiles with a stoploss at Rs 835 and target of Rs 860

Buy  Bata India with a stoploss at Rs 455 and target of Rs 470

Buy  Bharat Electronics (BEL) with a stoploss at Rs 1400 and target of Rs 1450
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.