Bulls Eye: Buy DLF, M&M Fin, Reliance Comm; sell IDBI Bank

Vishal Malkan of malkansview.com suggests buying Reliance Communications with a target of Rs 40.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Stocks Views

Dec 22, 2016, 10.02 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Bull's Eye: Buy DLF, M&M Fin, Reliance Comm; sell IDBI Bank

Vishal Malkan of malkansview.com suggests buying Reliance Communications with a target of Rs 40.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Bulls Eye: Buy DLF, M&M Fin, Reliance Comm; sell IDBI Bank

Vishal Malkan of malkansview.com suggests buying Reliance Communications with a target of Rs 40.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.

Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.

This week, Vishal Malkan, Jay Thakkar and Ruchit Jain battle it out for top honours.

Below their top stock picks and analysis:

Vishal Malkan of malkansview.com

Buy  Engineers India with a stoploss at Rs 310 and target of Rs 325

Buy  Jindal Steel with a stoploss at Rs 71 and target of Rs 75

Buy  Reliance Communications with a stoploss at Rs 36.50 and target of Rs 40

Buy DLF with a stoploss at Rs 115 and target of Rs 122

Jay Thakkar of Sharekhan

Buy  Parsvnath Developers with a stoploss at Rs 12.55 and target of Rs 13.95

Buy  JM Financial with a stoploss at Rs 65.30 and target of Rs 71.20

Buy  Mahindra and Mahindra Financial with a stoploss at Rs 249.40 and target of Rs 266.80

Buy  Coromandel with a stoploss at Rs 278.90 and target of Rs 293.40

Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking

Buy  Shriram Transport with a stoploss at Rs 789 and target of Rs 851

Buy  Adani Enterprises with a stoploss at Rs 71.50 and target of Rs 77

Buy  Chambal Fertilisers with a stoploss at Rs 67 and target of Rs 74

Sell  IDBI Bank with a stoploss at Rs 70 and target of Rs 65
Tags  Bull's Eye Vishal Malkan malkansview.com Jay Thakkar Sharekhan Ruchit Jain Angel Broking Engineers India Jindal Steel & Power Reliance Communications DLF Parsvnath Developers JM Financial Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Coromandel International Shriram Transport Finance Corporation Adani Enterprises Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals IDBI Bank

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Bulls Eye: Buy DLF, M&M Fin, Reliance Comm; sell IDBI Bank

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login