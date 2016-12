Bulls Eye: Buy DLF, M&M Fin, Reliance Comm; sell IDBI Bank

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.This week, Vishal Malkan, Jay Thakkar and Ruchit Jain battle it out for top honours.Below their top stock picks and analysis:Buy Engineers India with a stoploss at Rs 310 and target of Rs 325Buy Jindal Steel with a stoploss at Rs 71 and target of Rs 75Buy Reliance Communications with a stoploss at Rs 36.50 and target of Rs 40Buy DLF with a stoploss at Rs 115 and target of Rs 122Buy Parsvnath Developers with a stoploss at Rs 12.55 and target of Rs 13.95Buy JM Financial with a stoploss at Rs 65.30 and target of Rs 71.20Buy Mahindra and Mahindra Financial with a stoploss at Rs 249.40 and target of Rs 266.80Buy Coromandel with a stoploss at Rs 278.90 and target of Rs 293.40Buy Shriram Transport with a stoploss at Rs 789 and target of Rs 851Buy Adani Enterprises with a stoploss at Rs 71.50 and target of Rs 77Buy Chambal Fertilisers with a stoploss at Rs 67 and target of Rs 74Sell IDBI Bank with a stoploss at Rs 70 and target of Rs 65