Bulls Eye: Buy DLF, M&M Fin, Reliance Comm; sell IDBI Bank

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.
Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.
This week, Vishal Malkan, Jay Thakkar and Ruchit Jain battle it out for top honours.
Below their top stock picks and analysis:Vishal Malkan of malkansview.com
Buy Engineers India
with a stoploss at Rs 310 and target of Rs 325
Buy Jindal Steel
with a stoploss at Rs 71 and target of Rs 75
Buy Reliance Communications
with a stoploss at Rs 36.50 and target of Rs 40
Buy DLF
with a stoploss at Rs 115 and target of Rs 122Jay Thakkar of Sharekhan
Buy Parsvnath Developers
with a stoploss at Rs 12.55 and target of Rs 13.95
Buy JM Financial
with a stoploss at Rs 65.30 and target of Rs 71.20
Buy Mahindra and Mahindra Financial
with a stoploss at Rs 249.40 and target of Rs 266.80
Buy Coromandel
with a stoploss at Rs 278.90 and target of Rs 293.40Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking
Buy Shriram Transport
with a stoploss at Rs 789 and target of Rs 851
Buy Adani Enterprises
with a stoploss at Rs 71.50 and target of Rs 77
Buy Chambal Fertilisers
with a stoploss at Rs 67 and target of Rs 74
Sell IDBI Bank
with a stoploss at Rs 70 and target of Rs 65