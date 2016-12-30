Bulls Eye: Buy Britannia, Titan, MTNL, Exide, Havells, IFCI

Dec 30, 2016, 08.47 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Bull's Eye: Buy Britannia, Titan, MTNL, Exide, Havells, IFCI

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.

Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.

This week, Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Rakesh Bansal and Sameet Chavan battle it out for top honours.

Below their top stock picks and analysis:

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi of Sharekhan

Buy  Balrampur Chini Mills with a stoploss at Rs 119.50 and target of Rs 128.80

Buy  Sun TV Network with a stoploss at Rs 478 and target of Rs 513

Buy  Titan Company with a stoploss at Rs 313.50 and target of Rs 335

Buy  Havells India with a stoploss at Rs 320.50 and target of Rs 343

Rakesh Bansal of RK Global

Buy CESC with a stoploss at Rs 609 and target of Rs 670

Buy MTNL with a stoploss at Rs 19 and target of Rs 23

Buy  Jai Corp with a stoploss at Rs 65 and target of Rs 81

Buy  IFCI with a stoploss at Rs 26.4 and target of Rs 30

Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking

Buy  Bank of India with a stoploss at Rs 102.50 and target of Rs 112

Buy  Britannia Industries with a stoploss at Rs 2820 and target of Rs 3030

Buy  Exide Industries with a stoploss at Rs 175 and target of Rs 190

Buy  Container Corporation with a stoploss at Rs 1082 and target of Rs 1200
