Bulls Eye: Buy Britannia, Titan, MTNL, Exide, Havells, IFCI

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.
Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.
This week, Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Rakesh Bansal and Sameet Chavan battle it out for top honours.
Below their top stock picks and analysis:Gaurav Ratnaparkhi of Sharekhan
Buy Balrampur Chini Mills
with a stoploss at Rs 119.50 and target of Rs 128.80
Buy Sun TV Network
with a stoploss at Rs 478 and target of Rs 513
Buy Titan Company
with a stoploss at Rs 313.50 and target of Rs 335
Buy Havells India
with a stoploss at Rs 320.50 and target of Rs 343Rakesh Bansal of RK Global
Buy CESC
with a stoploss at Rs 609 and target of Rs 670
Buy MTNL
with a stoploss at Rs 19 and target of Rs 23
Buy Jai Corp
with a stoploss at Rs 65 and target of Rs 81
Buy IFCI
with a stoploss at Rs 26.4 and target of Rs 30Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking
Buy Bank of India
with a stoploss at Rs 102.50 and target of Rs 112
Buy Britannia Industries
with a stoploss at Rs 2820 and target of Rs 3030
Buy Exide Industries
with a stoploss at Rs 175 and target of Rs 190
Buy Container Corporation
with a stoploss at Rs 1082 and target of Rs 1200