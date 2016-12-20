Bulls Eye: Buy Biocon, KPIT Tech, EIL; sell UltraTech Cement

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.
Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.
This week, Vishal Malkan, Jay Thakkar and Ruchit Jain battle it out for top honours. Below their top stock picks and analysis:Vishal Malkan of malkansview.com
Buy Engineers India
(EIL) with a stoploss at Rs 300 and target of Rs 325
Buy Biocon
with a stoploss at Rs 960 and target of Rs 1020
Buy Ashok Leyland
with a stoploss at Rs 78 and target of Rs 84
Buy HCL Technologies
with a stoploss at Rs 818 and target of Rs 860Jay Thakkar of Sharekhan
Buy Sunteck Realty
with a stoploss at Rs 222.10 and target of Rs 240.70
Buy Capital First
with a stoploss at Rs 529.90 and target of Rs 564.20
Sell IFCI
with a stoploss at Rs 28.65 and target of Rs 26.70
Sell Ashok Leyland
with a stoploss at Rs 80.30 and target of Rs 76.10Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking
Buy KPIT Technologies
with a stoploss at Rs 133 and target of Rs 145
Buy Chambal Fertilisers
with a stoploss at Rs 68.30 and target of Rs 74.50
Sell UltraTech Cement
with a stoploss at Rs 3150 and target of Rs 3033
Buy Petronet LNG
with a stoploss at Rs 378 and target of Rs 400