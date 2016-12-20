Bulls Eye: Buy Biocon, KPIT Tech, EIL; sell UltraTech Cement

Vishal Malkan of malkansview.com is of the view that oen may buy Engineers India with a target of Rs 325.
Dec 20, 2016, 09.15 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Bull's Eye: Buy Biocon, KPIT Tech, EIL; sell UltraTech Cement

Vishal Malkan of malkansview.com is of the view that oen may buy Engineers India with a target of Rs 325.

Bulls Eye: Buy Biocon, KPIT Tech, EIL; sell UltraTech Cement

Vishal Malkan of malkansview.com is of the view that oen may buy Engineers India with a target of Rs 325.

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.

Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.

This week, Vishal Malkan, Jay Thakkar and Ruchit Jain battle it out for top honours.

Below their top stock picks and analysis:

Vishal Malkan of malkansview.com

Buy  Engineers India (EIL) with a stoploss at Rs 300 and target of Rs 325

Buy  Biocon with a stoploss at Rs 960 and target of Rs 1020

Buy  Ashok Leyland with a stoploss at Rs 78 and target of Rs 84

Buy  HCL Technologies with a stoploss at Rs 818 and target of Rs 860

Jay Thakkar of Sharekhan

Buy Sunteck Realty with a stoploss at Rs 222.10 and target of Rs 240.70

Buy  Capital First  with a stoploss at Rs 529.90 and target of Rs 564.20

Sell IFCI with a stoploss at Rs 28.65 and target of Rs 26.70

Sell  Ashok Leyland with a stoploss at Rs 80.30 and target of Rs 76.10

Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking

Buy  KPIT Technologies with a stoploss at Rs 133 and target of Rs 145

Buy  Chambal Fertilisers with a stoploss at Rs 68.30 and target of Rs 74.50

Sell  UltraTech Cement with a stoploss at Rs 3150 and target of Rs 3033

Buy  Petronet LNG with a stoploss at Rs 378 and target of Rs 400
Tags  Bull's Eye Vishal Malkan malkansview.com Jay Thakkar Sharekhan Ruchit Jain Angel Broking Engineers India Biocon Ashok Leyland HCL Technologies Sunteck Realty Capital First IFCI KPIT Technologies Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals UltraTech Cement Petronet LNG

