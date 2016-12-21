Bulls Eye: Buy Biocon, Grasim, Dabur, Bata, MOIL, Reliance Cap

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.
Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.
This week, Vishal Malkan, Jay Thakkar and Ruchit Jain battle it out for top honours.
Below their top stock picks and analysis:Vishal Malkan of malkansview.com
Buy Engineers India
with a stoploss at Rs 310 and target of Rs 325
Buy Biocon
with a stoploss at Rs 960 and target of Rs 1020
Buy Bata India
with a stoploss at Rs 418 and target of Rs 440
Buy Jindal Steel
with a stoploss at Rs 71 and target of Rs 75Jay Thakkar of Sharekhan
Buy Grasim Industries
with a stoploss at Rs 815.20 and target of Rs 855
Buy Mahindra & Mahindra Finance
with a stoploss at Rs 244.60 and target of Rs 270
Buy Sunteck Realty
with a stoploss at Rs 227.95 and target of Rs 247.80
Buy MOIL
with a stoploss at Rs 351.40 and target of Rs 371.90Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking
Buy Reliance Capital
with a stoploss at Rs 437 and target of Rs 474
Buy Dabur India
with a stoploss at Rs 267.50 and target of Rs 285
Buy Shriram Transport Finance
with a stoploss at Rs 789 and target of Rs 851
Sell Amara Raja Batteries
with a stoploss at Rs 847 and target of Rs 902