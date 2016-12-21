Bulls Eye: Buy Biocon, Grasim, Dabur, Bata, MOIL, Reliance Cap

Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking advises buying Reliance Capital with a target of Rs 474.
Dec 21, 2016, 10.39 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Bull's Eye: Buy Biocon, Grasim, Dabur, Bata, MOIL, Reliance Cap

Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking advises buying Reliance Capital with a target of Rs 474.

Bulls Eye: Buy Biocon, Grasim, Dabur, Bata, MOIL, Reliance Cap

Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking advises buying Reliance Capital with a target of Rs 474.

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.

Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.

This week, Vishal Malkan, Jay Thakkar and Ruchit Jain battle it out for top honours.

Below their top stock picks and analysis:

Vishal Malkan of malkansview.com

Buy  Engineers India with a stoploss at Rs 310 and target of Rs 325

Buy  Biocon with a stoploss at Rs 960 and target of Rs 1020

Buy  Bata India with a stoploss at Rs 418 and target of Rs 440

Buy  Jindal Steel with a stoploss at Rs 71 and target of Rs 75

Jay Thakkar of Sharekhan

Buy  Grasim Industries with a stoploss at Rs 815.20 and target of Rs 855

Buy  Mahindra & Mahindra Finance with a stoploss at Rs 244.60 and target of Rs 270

Buy  Sunteck Realty  with a stoploss at Rs 227.95 and target of Rs 247.80

Buy MOIL with a stoploss at Rs 351.40 and target of Rs 371.90

Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking

Buy  Reliance Capital with a stoploss at Rs 437 and target of Rs 474

Buy  Dabur India with a stoploss at Rs 267.50 and target of Rs 285

Buy  Shriram Transport Finance with a stoploss at Rs 789 and target of Rs 851

Sell  Amara Raja Batteries with a stoploss at Rs 847 and target of Rs 902
