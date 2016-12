Bulls Eye: Buy Biocon, Grasim, Dabur, Bata, MOIL, Reliance Cap

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.This week, Vishal Malkan, Jay Thakkar and Ruchit Jain battle it out for top honours.Below their top stock picks and analysis:Buy Engineers India with a stoploss at Rs 310 and target of Rs 325Buy Biocon with a stoploss at Rs 960 and target of Rs 1020Buy Bata India with a stoploss at Rs 418 and target of Rs 440Buy Jindal Steel with a stoploss at Rs 71 and target of Rs 75Buy Grasim Industries with a stoploss at Rs 815.20 and target of Rs 855Buy Mahindra & Mahindra Finance with a stoploss at Rs 244.60 and target of Rs 270Buy Sunteck Realty with a stoploss at Rs 227.95 and target of Rs 247.80Buy MOIL with a stoploss at Rs 351.40 and target of Rs 371.90Buy Reliance Capital with a stoploss at Rs 437 and target of Rs 474Buy Dabur India with a stoploss at Rs 267.50 and target of Rs 285Buy Shriram Transport Finance with a stoploss at Rs 789 and target of Rs 851Sell Amara Raja Batteries with a stoploss at Rs 847 and target of Rs 902