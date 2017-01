Bulls Eye: Buy Ashok Leyland, Castrol, Mindtree, Bharti Infra

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.This week, Ruchit Jain, Ashish Kyal and Kunal Saraogi battle it out for top honours.Below their top stock picks and analysis:Buy TVS Motor with a stoploss at Rs 359 and target of Rs 400Buy GNFC with a stoploss at Rs 224 and target of Rs 249Buy Adani Enterprises with a stoploss at Rs 74 and target of Rs 85Buy Fortis Healthcare with a stoploss at Rs 181 and target of Rs 199Buy Castrol India with a stoploss at Rs 373 and target of Rs 405Buy Mindtree with a stoploss at Rs 501 and target of Rs 568Buy Bharat Financial Inclusion with a stoploss at Rs 590 and target of Rs 675Buy Titan Company with a stoploss at Rs 342 and target of Rs 390Buy Indiabulls Real Estate with a stoploss at Rs 78 and target of Rs 83Buy Mindtree with a stoploss at Rs 520 and target of Rs 540Buy Ashok Leyland with a stoploss at Rs 82 and target of Rs 86Buy Bharti Infratel with a stoploss at Rs 348 and target of Rs 360