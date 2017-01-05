Bulls Eye: Buy Ashok Leyland, Castrol, Mindtree, Bharti Infra

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.
Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.
This week, Ruchit Jain, Ashish Kyal and Kunal Saraogi battle it out for top honours.
Below their top stock picks and analysis:Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking
Buy TVS Motor
with a stoploss at Rs 359 and target of Rs 400
Buy GNFC
with a stoploss at Rs 224 and target of Rs 249
Buy Adani Enterprises
with a stoploss at Rs 74 and target of Rs 85
Buy Fortis Healthcare
with a stoploss at Rs 181 and target of Rs 199Ashish Kyal of wavesstrategy.com
Buy Castrol India
with a stoploss at Rs 373 and target of Rs 405
Buy Mindtree
with a stoploss at Rs 501 and target of Rs 568
Buy Bharat Financial Inclusion
with a stoploss at Rs 590 and target of Rs 675
Buy Titan Company
with a stoploss at Rs 342 and target of Rs 390Kunal Saraogi of Equityrush
Buy Indiabulls Real Estate
with a stoploss at Rs 78 and target of Rs 83
Buy Mindtree
with a stoploss at Rs 520 and target of Rs 540
Buy Ashok Leyland
with a stoploss at Rs 82 and target of Rs 86
Buy Bharti Infratel
with a stoploss at Rs 348 and target of Rs 360