Bull's Eye: Buy Ashok Leyland, Castrol, Mindtree, Bharti Infra

Kunal Saraogi of Equityrush is of the view that one may buy Bharti Infratel with a target of Rs 360.
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Jan 05, 2017, 08.42 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Bull's Eye: Buy Ashok Leyland, Castrol, Mindtree, Bharti Infra

Kunal Saraogi of Equityrush is of the view that one may buy Bharti Infratel with a target of Rs 360.

Bulls Eye: Buy Ashok Leyland, Castrol, Mindtree, Bharti Infra

Kunal Saraogi of Equityrush is of the view that one may buy Bharti Infratel with a target of Rs 360.

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.

Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.

This week, Ruchit Jain, Ashish Kyal and Kunal Saraogi battle it out for top honours.

Below their top stock picks and analysis:

Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking

Buy  TVS Motor with a stoploss at Rs 359 and target of Rs 400

Buy GNFC with a stoploss at Rs 224 and target of Rs 249

Buy  Adani Enterprises with a stoploss at Rs 74 and target of Rs 85

Buy  Fortis Healthcare with a stoploss at Rs 181 and target of Rs 199

Ashish Kyal of wavesstrategy.com

Buy  Castrol India with a stoploss at Rs 373 and target of Rs 405

Buy  Mindtree with a stoploss at Rs 501 and target of Rs 568

Buy  Bharat Financial Inclusion with a stoploss at Rs 590 and target of Rs 675

Buy  Titan Company with a stoploss at Rs 342 and target of Rs 390

Kunal Saraogi of Equityrush

Buy  Indiabulls Real Estate with a stoploss at Rs 78 and target of Rs 83

Buy  Mindtree with a stoploss at Rs 520 and target of Rs 540

Buy  Ashok Leyland with a stoploss at Rs 82 and target of Rs 86

Buy Bharti Infratel with a stoploss at Rs 348 and target of Rs 360
