Bulls Eye: Buy Adani Ports, Yes Bank, PC Jeweller, CONCOR

Jan 06, 2017, 08.06 AM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Bull's Eye: Buy Adani Ports, Yes Bank, PC Jeweller, CONCOR

Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking recommends buying EID Parry with a target of Rs 298 and Motherson Sumi Systems with a target of Rs 351.

Power Breakfast

Excerpts from Power Breakfast on CNBC-TV18 Watch the full show »
Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.

Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.

This week, Ruchit Jain, Ashish Kyal and Kunal Saraogi battle it out for top honours.

Below their top stock picks and analysis:

Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking

Buy EID Parry  with a stoploss at Rs 265 and target of Rs 298

Buy Motherson Sumi Systems  with a stoploss at Rs 319 and target of Rs 351

Buy TVS Motor  with a stoploss at Rs 371 and target of Rs 400

Buy Container Corporation  (CONCOR) with a stoploss at Rs 1140 and target of Rs 1208

Ashish Kyal of wavesstrategy.com

Buy Aban Offshore  with a stoploss at Rs 235 and target of Rs 266

Buy Container Corporation with a stoploss at Rs 1130 and target of Rs 1250

Buy Hindustan Zinc  with a stoploss at Rs 250 and target of Rs 282

Buy  Just Dial  with a stoploss at Rs 370 and target of Rs 440

Kunal Saraogi of Equityrush

Buy PC Jeweller  with a stoploss at Rs 402 and target of Rs 420

Buy Adani Ports  with a stoploss at Rs 282 and target of Rs 295

Buy Strides Shasun  with a stoploss at Rs 1085 and target of Rs 1120

Buy Yes Bank  with a stoploss at Rs 1200 and target of Rs 1240
Tags  Ruchit Jain Angel Broking Ashish Kyal of wavesstrategy.com Kunal Saraogi of Equityrush EID Parry (India) Motherson Sumi Systems TVS Motor Company Container Corporation of India Aban Offshore Hindustan Zinc Just Dial PC Jeweller Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Strides Shasun Yes Bank

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.