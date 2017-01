Bulls Eye: Buy Adani Ports, Yes Bank, PC Jeweller, CONCOR

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.This week, Ruchit Jain, Ashish Kyal and Kunal Saraogi battle it out for top honours.Below their top stock picks and analysis:Buy EID Parry with a stoploss at Rs 265 and target of Rs 298Buy Motherson Sumi Systems with a stoploss at Rs 319 and target of Rs 351Buy TVS Motor with a stoploss at Rs 371 and target of Rs 400Buy Container Corporation (CONCOR) with a stoploss at Rs 1140 and target of Rs 1208Buy Aban Offshore with a stoploss at Rs 235 and target of Rs 266Buy Container Corporation with a stoploss at Rs 1130 and target of Rs 1250Buy Hindustan Zinc with a stoploss at Rs 250 and target of Rs 282Buy Just Dial with a stoploss at Rs 370 and target of Rs 440Buy PC Jeweller with a stoploss at Rs 402 and target of Rs 420Buy Adani Ports with a stoploss at Rs 282 and target of Rs 295Buy Strides Shasun with a stoploss at Rs 1085 and target of Rs 1120Buy Yes Bank with a stoploss at Rs 1200 and target of Rs 1240