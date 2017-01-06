Bulls Eye: Buy Adani Ports, Yes Bank, PC Jeweller, CONCOR

Bull's Eye, CNBC-TV18's popular game show, where market experts come together to dish out trading strategies for you to make your week more exciting and compete with each other to see whose portfolio is the strongest.
Remember these are midcap ideas not just for the day, but stocks that look attractive in the medium-term as well.
This week, Ruchit Jain, Ashish Kyal and Kunal Saraogi battle it out for top honours.
Below their top stock picks and analysis:Ruchit Jain of Angel Broking
Buy EID Parry
with a stoploss at Rs 265 and target of Rs 298
Buy Motherson Sumi Systems
with a stoploss at Rs 319 and target of Rs 351
Buy TVS Motor
with a stoploss at Rs 371 and target of Rs 400
Buy Container Corporation
(CONCOR) with a stoploss at Rs 1140 and target of Rs 1208Ashish Kyal of wavesstrategy.com
Buy Aban Offshore
with a stoploss at Rs 235 and target of Rs 266
Buy Container Corporation with a stoploss at Rs 1130 and target of Rs 1250
Buy Hindustan Zinc
with a stoploss at Rs 250 and target of Rs 282
Buy Just Dial
with a stoploss at Rs 370 and target of Rs 440Kunal Saraogi of Equityrush
Buy PC Jeweller
with a stoploss at Rs 402 and target of Rs 420
Buy Adani Ports
with a stoploss at Rs 282 and target of Rs 295
Buy Strides Shasun
with a stoploss at Rs 1085 and target of Rs 1120
Buy Yes Bank
with a stoploss at Rs 1200 and target of Rs 1240